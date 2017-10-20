Outage Affecting More Than 4,100 in Washoe County

NV Energy is reporting an outage affecting approximately 4,193 customers in Washoe County. Officials say an equipment problem is to blame.

In the 89501 area, 740 customers are being affected. The estimated time of restoration is around 3 a.m. on Friday, October 20.

In the 89502 area, 869 customers are being affected. Time of restoration is between 2:45 a.m and 3:30 a.m. on Friday, October 20.

In the 89503 area, 355 customers are being affected. Time of restoration is between 2:15 a.m and 3:15 a.m. on Friday, October 20.

In the 89506 area, 104 customers are being affected. Time of restoration is around 3 a.m. on Friday, October 20.

In the 89509 area, 2,003 customers are being affected. Time of restoration is between 1:45 a.m and 3:30 a.m. on Friday, October 20.

In the 89511 area, 27 customers are being affected. Time of restoration is between 2:45 a.m and 3:30 a.m. on Friday, October 20.

In the 89519 area, 79 customers are being affected. Time of restoration is around 3 a.m. on Friday, October 20.

In the 89520 area, 1 customer is being affected. Time of restoration is around 3 a.m. on Friday, October 20.

In the 89521 area, 17 customers are being affected. Time of restoration is between 1:15 a.m and 4 a.m. on Friday, October 20.