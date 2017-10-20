Junkee Clothing Gives Kids Free Costumes - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Junkee Clothing Gives Kids Free Costumes

Halloween is a fun time for kids of all ages-- but some children in our community don't have access to costumes. And that's where Junkee clothing comes in. Junkee joined with Children’s Cabinet to bring a little Halloween cheer to those kids who could not afford a costume and would have gone without.

"Do they have enough money to get Halloween costumes? Because sometimes costumes are expensive, and I don’t want those kids to be the only ones going to school without a costume. So I called the Children’s Cabinet, and told them that I'm going to donate those costumes,” Said Jessica Schneider, Owner of Junkee Clothing Exchange.

The Children’s Cabinet is a non-profit agency that has been helping children and their families since 1985 through a number of services and resources.

These kids come to the shelter for a safe place to learn and grow, and many are underprivileged with nowhere else to go.

Just the chance to get the Halloween costume they really want makes a huge impact in these kids’ lives.

"Every one of our kids that we have right now at the shelter will be getting a costume today or tomorrow so it’s pretty exciting,” said Program Manager for the Center for Aspiring Youth Jacky Moses.

If you want to get more involved or find out how to donate to the Children’s cabinet you can call 775-856-6200 or head to their website at http://www.childrenscabinet.org.

