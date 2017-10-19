New 'Urban Market' Opens Downtown

At the beginning of 2017, developer Basin Street Properties turned the old Kings Inn in Downtown Reno into the new Third Street Flats apartment buildings. Now the building has another new addition on its bottom floor-- The Urban Market.

The Market is similar to the corner stores you'll find in bigger cities, like San Francisco; part grocery store, part convenience store, part coffee shop. It has fresh produce, local meats, prepared foods from Reno restaurants, and a beer and wine section.

They feature fresh sushi daily from "Tha Joint" sushi restaurant, soup from Gino the Soup Man, quick lunch foods from Rounds Bakery, and fresh doughnuts from Dough Boys. A central coffee counter serves Old World Coffee, and a walk-in cooler displays a wide variety of beers, local and otherwise.

"We really run the gamut," The Urban Market President Denise Barcomb said. "I mean, if you need a Snickers bar, we have that. If you want organic foods, we have that. If you're vegan, if you're paleo, we've got that."

Barcomb said this type of market is much needed in this area, with so many residents but very few grocery options.



"Within a quarter mile from here there's 1,600 residences," Barcomb said. "These folks haven't had many choices locally that they can walk to for a very, very long time."

The Urban Market is located at 303 3rd Street, on the ground floor of the Third Street Flats.

Its hours are:

Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.