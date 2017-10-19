P. Mark Ghan Appointed as Acting President of Western Nevada College

The Western Nevada College (WNC) Board of Regents approved the appointment of P. Mark Ghan as the acting president of Western Nevada College (WNC), effective October 19.

"Mark has my utmost confidence in leading Western Nevada College while we conduct a national search for the institution's next president," said Dr. Thom Reilly, chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE). "WNC has made incredible strides forward under the leadership of former president Chet Burton and will continue to do so with Mark during this transition period."

Burton stepped down as president in August to serve as the chief financial officer for the Nevada System of Higher Education, and Ghan was selected to serve as the new acting president.

"It is my privilege to serve as acting president while Western Nevada College conducts a national search for a new president to lead the college," said Ghan. "This is an exciting time for the college as it contributes to meeting the growing workforce demands of companies like Tesla, Panasonic, Switch, Click Bond, GE, and others, as well as providing pathways to careers in business, government, and education. It is my goal to ensure the college does not lose momentum in advancing the programs and projects that make WNC a special place."

The next step in the search process will be the appointment of an ad hoc presidential search committee by Regent Page.

Prior to his appointment as WNC's officer in charge in August, Ghan served as the college's vice president for administrative services and general counsel since 2013.

He was the college's vice president for human resources and general counsel from 2006 to 2013 and general counsel for WNC, Great Basin College, Truckee Meadows Community College and the Desert Research Institute from 2005-2006.

Ghan received a B.A. in English from Western New Mexico University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Santa Clara School of Law.