Two Day Mental Health Summit Held October 19-20 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Posted: Updated:

Mayor Hillary Schieve invited residents and community leaders to attend a two-day summit with local behavioral health experts October 19 through October 20. October 19 was the public event, and October 20 is for local businesses and community leaders.

October 19 was open to the public and encouraged conversations with local behavioral health experts. Panel experts walked through frequently asked questions, such as when to seek help for yourself or a loved one and where to do that.

October 20 is open to local businesses and community leaders. The topic will be how to connect employees and constituents with community resources.

