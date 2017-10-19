Wildfire Threat Exists All Year in Northern Nevada

Several local agencies gathered together on Thursday to discuss the wildfire damage that has happened in Nevada this year.

In 2017, there have been 736 fires in Nevada that have burnt 1,220,980 acres. That is the most acres burnt since 2006.

Sandy Munns, a fire behavior analyst, says we've seen growth in the frequency and severity of fires for a number of reasons. One of the threats in this region, is the increase of housing developments in fire-prone areas.

"As people move out into these rural and suburban environments, they're now exposing themselves more to fire danger, and it's increasing the complexity of the fire problem,” said Munns.

One example of this happened at the site of the woodchuck fire in September. The 62-acre fire started at a construction site when a backhoe came into contact with a boulder. And since such a large crop of dry cheat grass still exists, not only in this location but also so many other places in our state, a small spark and some wind could start a blaze at any time of the year.

"Fire season doesn't know a calendar. Even in late October with this wind event we're having, we actually up-staffed an extra engine in anticipation of being able to respond if we have a wind driven fire,” said Reno Fire Department Battalion Chief John McNamara.

And it's the wind that some firefighters say keeps them up at night. Some of them used the recent deadly, northern California fires as an example of how quickly flames can spread.