Preparing for a Fall Storm and Getting Ready for Winter

Smooth sailing along I80 Thursday morning, but lots of people will be wondering Thursday night and into the upcoming months if they'll be able to make it over the hill because of the weather.

Road crews are already getting prepared.

"For us when it's the first snow or its been a while since it snowed that learning curve is gone with people, so we're going to be extra cautious. Our guys will have heads on swivel and ready to do the job all night long," said Peter Mann of California Highway Patrol.

A Winter Weather Advisory means there will be some travel difficulties because of visibility and or traction, but not as bad as a warning.

CHP is ready for the change in seasons, and we talked to a couple people who are ready for a taste of winter as well.

"I"m looking forward to it again we need the snow pack in the mountains for our ski resorts. The rain and stuff like that," said local driver Bob Newman.

We aren't immune to snow in the middle of fall, but each year is different. Now is the time to winterize your car and purchase some chains if you don't have them already.

"If you've never put them on before, take the time in your garage where it's nice and warm and try putting them on for the first time before you have to do it for real in the muck and and snow," said Mann.

While our current storm will be of the weaker variety in terms of snow, getting over the Sierra can be rough at times. It's important to remember to drive slowly and to not be in a hurry when the roads are bad. Be prepared for closures too. Oftentimes, officials will close the road is there's a bad accident, but they can shut it down if the weather is really bad too.

something to keep in mind down the road. For now we're still in a somewhat fall like pattern, which means temperatures are still fluctuating and going up and down. Come December road crews will likely be a whole lot busier.

