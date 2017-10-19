CCSO Searching for Missing Man - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

CCSO Searching for Missing Man

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing man.

Officials say the last person to hear from 24-year-old Ryan Perkins was his girlfriend on the phone last Wednesday, October 11th. He is a black man, standing 5' 8" weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

He was last ween wearing a black sweatshirt and gray pants but had other clothes in his car. He was driving a 2012 blue Ford Fusion with a Texas license plate D-V-5-1-8-8-2.

Perkins is a Marine Corps veteran and may be going back to Texas to live with family. If you have any information on where he may be, you're asked to call the Carson City Sheriff's office at 775-887-COPS (2677) if he is seen. 

