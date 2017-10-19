Washoe County Medical Examiner Earns National Recognition

Often unknown and working behind the scenes of death investigations, a local doctor is now in the national spotlight for her work.

Members of the National Association of Medical Examiners (NAME) elected Dr. Laura Knight, Washoe County Chief Medical Examiner and Coroner, to its board of directors at an annual meeting in September. Knight also received the organization's "Outstanding Service Award."

The county announced the news Thursday in a press release.

"I am honored an humbled to receive the award, and proud to be elected to the Board of Directors of this well-respected professional organization," says Knight, "I hope to contribute to the important work that NAME is doing in tackling such issues as the opioid crisis, the critical workforce shortage of Medical Examiners, and improving death investigations systems in the U.S."