Washoe County Medical Examiner Earns National Recognition

officials say the last person to hear from 24-year-old Ryan Perkins was his girlfriend on the phone last Wednesday, October 11th. He is a black man, standing 5' 8" weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Members of the National Association of Medical Examiners (NAME) elected Dr. Laura Knight, Washoe County Chief Medical Examiner and Coroner, to its board of directors at an annual meeting in September.
I-80 is now back open in both directions near Elko after a hazmat spill closed down the eastbound lanes for most of Wednesday and Thursday.
Nevada is one of 50 states that reached a $120 million settlement with General Motors Company over the defective ignition switch.
Truckee Meadows Fire crews say a person is in the hospital after she rolled her car near Mountain View Montessori School on W. Zolezzi Lane.
I-80 is now back open in both directions near Elko after a hazmat spill closed down the eastbound lanes for most of Wednesday and Thursday.
The Nevada Attorney General's Office says a Reno woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining SNAP benefits.
Roads have since been cleared, and traffic is back open.
The National Weather Service is issuing a Red Flag Warning for Thursday, October 19.
Several properties in Midtown are now under new ownership.
