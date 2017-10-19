More Names Added to List of Possible Nevada Governors - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

More Names Added to List of Possible Nevada Governors

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A second member of the elected body with jurisdiction over the Las Vegas Strip says she'll run as a Democrat for Nevada governor in November 2018.
    
Chris Giunchigliani (joon-kihl-ee-AH'-nee) made the announcement to supporters on Wednesday and said in an interview on Thursday that she plans an inclusive campaign that will empower people statewide.
    
Giunchigliani is often referred to as Chris G. She's a former special education teacher and teachers' union president who served in the state Assembly before being elected to the Clark County Commission in 2006.
    
She'll be vying against Clark County Commission colleague and chairman Steve Sisolak for the Democratic party nomination.
    
On the Republican side, state Treasurer Dan Schwartz and political newcomer Jared Fisher are running, and state Attorney General Adam Laxalt plans to announce his candidacy Nov. 1.

Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz and Clark County commissioner Steve Sisolak have also announced their plans to run for Nevada Governor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

