Driver Hospitalized After Rollover in South Reno

Driver Hospitalized After Rollover in South Reno

Truckee Meadows Fire crews say a person is in the hospital after she rolled her car near Mountain View Montessori School on W. Zolezzi Lane.  

Crews responded to reports of the crash on Zolezzi near Jepson Lane and Valley Springs at around 9:24 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials say the driver had to be extricated from her vehicle and she was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. 

We will continue to update you on this as we learn more.

