Nevada Reaches Settlement With GM Over Faulty Ignition Switch - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Reaches Settlement With GM Over Faulty Ignition Switch

Posted: Updated:

Nevada is one of 50 states that reached a $120 million settlement with General Motors Company over the defective ignition switch. 

GM recalled more than 9 million vehicles for unintended key-rotation or ignition switch issues in 2014. Officials say the defect could result in the driver losing control of the electrical systems like the vehicle's power steering and power brakes. In the event of a crash officials say the airbags could fail to deploy. 

The Nevada Attorney General's office says the settlement resolves the investigation into the automakers failure to timely disclose these known safety defects. 

Attorney General Adam Laxalt says, "this settlement demonstrated my office's commitment to protect Nevada's consumers from deceptive trade practices." He added, "the public servants in my Bureau of Consumer Protection work diligently with other states to resolve national issues in a way that ensures safety for all consumers and provides clear guidelines to businesses." 

This story has been edited to include a picture of the General Motors logo. The original story contained an image of a Ford logo. We apologize for this embarrassing error. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.