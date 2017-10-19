Nevada Reaches Settlement With GM Over Faulty Ignition Switch

Nevada is one of 50 states that reached a $120 million settlement with General Motors Company over the defective ignition switch.

GM recalled more than 9 million vehicles for unintended key-rotation or ignition switch issues in 2014. Officials say the defect could result in the driver losing control of the electrical systems like the vehicle's power steering and power brakes. In the event of a crash officials say the airbags could fail to deploy.

The Nevada Attorney General's office says the settlement resolves the investigation into the automakers failure to timely disclose these known safety defects.

Attorney General Adam Laxalt says, "this settlement demonstrated my office's commitment to protect Nevada's consumers from deceptive trade practices." He added, "the public servants in my Bureau of Consumer Protection work diligently with other states to resolve national issues in a way that ensures safety for all consumers and provides clear guidelines to businesses."

This story has been edited to include a picture of the General Motors logo. The original story contained an image of a Ford logo. We apologize for this embarrassing error.