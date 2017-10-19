Area Red Flag Warning in Effect for Thursday

The National Weather Service is issuing a Red Flag Warning for Thursday, October 19.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6:00 p.m. for the following areas due to gusty winds and low humidity:

Carson City, Douglas County, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon and the Greater Lake Tahoe area.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District advises caution near dry vegetation. "No open burning, no campfires, no chainsaws, no weed eating or any other things that could start a fire."

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says residents should, "prepare for an evacuation - think about what you will take with you, have it ready, set a meeting location for your family. Park cars facing out, have garden hoses spread out and ready to knock down embers."