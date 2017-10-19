Someone 2 Know: Amanda Leeper

The National Weather Service is issuing a Red Flag Warning for Thursday, October 19.More >>
The National Weather Service is issuing a Red Flag Warning for Thursday, October 19.More >>
The goal of the takeback is to collect unused, unwanted and expired prescription - or non-prescription - medications.More >>
The goal of the takeback is to collect unused, unwanted and expired prescription - or non-prescription - medications.More >>
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is holding a public panel on Thursday in hopes of getting more people to talk about mental health issues and addiction.More >>
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is holding a public panel on Thursday in hopes of getting more people to talk about mental health issues and addiction.More >>
We all know that teaching is a challenging career, but as many of us can attest - the right teacher can have a life-long positive impact on students. This week’s Someone 2 Know is a native Nevadan who is devoted to the kids in her classroom and the Sparks community she serves.More >>
We all know that teaching is a challenging career, but as many of us can attest - the right teacher can have a life-long positive impact on students. This week’s Someone 2 Know is a native Nevadan who is devoted to the kids in her classroom and the Sparks community she serves.More >>
Along with fall comes seasonal allergies in Nevada, and for many in the area, fall is worse than spring. Our sagebrush season can go as late as Thanksgiving.More >>
Along with fall comes seasonal allergies in Nevada, and for many in the area, fall is worse than spring. Our sagebrush season can go as late as Thanksgiving.More >>
The Nevada Attorney General's Office says a Reno woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining SNAP benefits.More >>
The Nevada Attorney General's Office says a Reno woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining SNAP benefits.More >>
Roads have since been cleared, and traffic is back open.More >>
Roads have since been cleared, and traffic is back open.More >>
Several properties in Midtown are now under new ownership.More >>
Several properties in Midtown are now under new ownership.More >>
Change has come to yet another corner in Reno. This weekend, a dozen new homes go up for sale in mushrooming, maturing Midtown. We got a sneak preview of them…More >>
Change has come to yet another corner in Reno. This weekend, a dozen new homes go up for sale in mushrooming, maturing Midtown. We got a sneak preview of them…More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing some improvements on U.S. 395 that will help alleviate the rush hour nightmare many North Valleys commuters experience everyday.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing some improvements on U.S. 395 that will help alleviate the rush hour nightmare many North Valleys commuters experience everyday.More >>