Mayor Schieve to Host Public Conversation on Mental Health and Addiction

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is holding a public panel on Thursday in hopes of getting more people to talk about mental health issues and addiction.

"We have rising numbers that are very alarming with the opioid addiction and this is something we need to work together on but we need to end the stigma and start talking about it," explains Schieve.

This two day event allows anyone who may be struggling with mental health illness or addiction or know someone who does to find out what exactly the City of Reno has to offer to help. Officials say this is something that needs to be talked about, especially in Nevada. "Nevada is currently ranked in the top five nationally for death from drug overdose and suicide so it is important to bring it to our community," says Steve Shell, CEO of Reno Behavioral Care Hospital.

According to Mental Health Americas most recent report it stated that 67.5% of adults and 71.6% of youth with mental illness did not receive treatment. They also found a shortage of care providers, with one mental health worker per 570 Nevadans.

By holding this panel officials hope to give more information about the resources provided here in the Reno-Sparks area, "the sooner we get the information out to the community the sooner they can get the help they need," says Shell.

The 6 p.m. event is at the Washoe County Commission Chambers at 1001 E. Ninth Street, Building A, in Reno.

For business and community leaders: Friday, October 20th and 10:00 a.m.