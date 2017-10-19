California Crews Hope Rain Will Help Further Contain Wildfires - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

California Crews Hope Rain Will Help Further Contain Wildfires

Posted: Updated:

Authorities say cooler temperatures and light rainfall expected Thursday will be a "welcome sight."

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlant also says fire crews should fully contain by Friday the wildfire that devastated Sonoma County and Santa Rosa.

Other large fires will take longer.

The wind-whipped fires that started Oct. 8 swept through parts of seven counties, becoming the deadliest and most destructive series of blazes in California history. At least 42 people were killed and thousands of homes were destroyed.

Cal Fire announced it had stopped the forward progress of those fires on Wednesday as tens of thousands of evacuees were let back into their neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, firefighters continue to battle a blaze further south in the Santa Cruz mountains that started Monday night.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

