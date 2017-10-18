UFC GYM Reno: All Fit. No Fight.

They are some of the most conditioned athletes in the world, but few have a desire to become an ultimate fighter - in the likes of Conor McGregor or Holly Holm. But it doesn't mean we can train like them, right? That is exactly what's happening at the brand new UFC GYM in Reno. It opened in August – near Michael’s – in the Firecreek Crossing shopping center. "We are all fit and no fight,” explains owner Mimi Strickler. “We are not a fighting gym, we are not a sparring gym. We are a strength and conditioning gym."

Mimi and Dave Strickler opened the 11,000 square-foot space - complete with bags, mats, turf and an octagon. The design allows you to train in a variety of disciplines. "With martial arts, with boxing, with conditioning, with endurance, with agility, with strength,” she lists. “So the UFC gym says why don't we offer this to the community?" The gym also has a full weight room and cardio equipment.

MMA fighter and UFC GYM trainer, Kelly Anundson puts a group of us through a workout. The brown belt in Jiu Jitsu is no stranger to this style of training; he was a competitor on The Ultimate Fighter 19. He warms us up with agility exercises on the turf and leads us through sprint drills on the bike, all before we ever put on the boxing gloves. "Make sure you're turning your punches over, okay?” Kelly demonstrates. Technique is the key in these types of classes, so no one gets hurt. However, anyone can do it. The UFC GYM in Reno offers classes for all fitness levels, from Boxing 101 and Kickboxing 101 to workouts for the experts. Children six years old and older can also train here. Mimi says the goal is for families to work out together. "Our members are regular community people, they're working professionals and they're moms and dads. We have students who come in here; just from all walks of life." Then there's he "cage" which might be the last place you picture yourself working out, but Mimi says, "It is not scary. It looks a little intimidating when you come in; it is fantastic." It's cross-functional training - that offers a one-two punch - if you're looking for strength and stamina.

UFC GYM in Reno is located next to Michael's in the Firecreek Crossing shopping center at 4875 Kietzke, #D or call (775) 285-9340. Membership discounts are available for teachers, military, police and firefighters. To learn more about pricing and the class schedule, log on to https://ufcgym.com/reno.