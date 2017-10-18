Carson City Fire Department to Allow Open Burning With Permit

The Carson City Fire Department has announced they will allow open burning October 21, 2017 through November 19, 2017.

The CCFD will require a burn permit with a valid permit number before burning will be allowed. Permits must be obtained no less than 24 hours prior to conducting an open burn.

Permits can be obtained online at www.carson.org under the Carson City Fire Department, Open Burning page starting October 20.

Permits will be issued on a walk-in basis starting October 18, 2017 at the Fire Department Headquarters, located at 777 S. Stewart Street.