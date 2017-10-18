Carson City Fire Department to Allow Open Burning With Permit

The CCFD will require a burn permit with a valid permit number before burning will be allowed. Permits must be obtained no less than 24 hours prior to conducting an open burn.More >>
Both directions are currently blocked, and the extent of the injuries is unknown.More >>
Several properties in Midtown are now under new ownership.More >>
Cisneros supplied methamphetamine to his co-conspirators, seven pounds of which went to Reno, Nevada, where it was seized in its sale to an undercover agent for $102,000.More >>
For the fifth consecutive year, the Washoe County School District says it has set new graduation records as 3,915 students—or 84% of high school seniors— earned their diplomas in 2017.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation says I-80 is closed in both directions between Elko and Wells due to a crash and hazmat spill.More >>
The LOOP is a $30 million project that covers 20 acres on the northeast corner of South Meadows Parkway and Double Diamond Parkway.More >>
Sparks Police say a portion of David James Blvd. was closed near Pyramid Highway after a rollover crash in connection with an active criminal investigation.More >>
"I'm doing better each day. Slowly but surely, just healing physically and mentally," Jesus Campos told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview that's scheduled to air Wednesday at 4 p.m. on KTVN.More >>
Chronic pain and mental illness is a daily battle for millions of people. However, relief is coming from a drug you might not expect called Ketamine. When two Reno doctors observed the profound benefits it had on patients, they wanted to make this therapy available to those who are suffering here in northern Nevada. We take you inside Sierra Ketamine Clinics for Health Watch.More >>
