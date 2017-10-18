Fall Allergies Causing Issues for Many

Along with fall comes seasonal allergies in Nevada, and for many in the area fall is worse than spring. Our sagebrush season can go as late as Thanksgiving.

"Sagebrush, tumbleweed, rabbit brush those are our big three right now," said Dr. Jeffrey Nugent from the Northern Nevada Allergy Clinic in Reno.

Sagebrush is pollinated by the wind, and we have a lot of it in our area.

"Pretty flowers usually are going to attract insects to do the pollinating. Plants that do not have pretty flowers are going to use the wind," said Nugent.

A storm that produces a lot of wind can be the worst for allergy sufferers. The day after it rains can be a problem for some as well. Keep in mind everyone's allergy season can vary from person to person but weed allergies are quite common around here.

"Sometimes it's good, it just kind of depends on the occasion. Sometimes it's just like I get really bad but most of the time its pretty good," said allergy sufferer Jaquelyn Buenting.

For many, allergies are hitting them hard this time of year. Dr. Nugent says it's shaping up to be an average season though. They're always busy. If you're struggling to figure out if your respiratory problems are cold or allergy related, there is a big difference between the two.

"If you have a kid that's got the constant rubbing of the nose or itching of the eyes itching is more likely to be allergic as apposed to infectious," said Nugent.

Despite the name, hay fever does not include a fever but it can lead to sinus problems and infections. Drainage can be a big issue for sinus sufferers. Our dry air can make allergies worse as well. If you find over the counter medicine is not relieving your symptoms anymore, now is the time to consider going to a doctor.