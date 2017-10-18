Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for Involvement in Drug Conspiracy

A judge sentenced a Rosemeade, California man, 46-year-old Martin Cisneros (aka “Moose”), to 11 years in prison for his involvement in a drug conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in four states.

Cisneros pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and one count to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.

According to evidence presented in connection to his plea and sentencing, Cisneros supplied at least 12 pounds and up to 42 pounds of methamphetamine as part of a drug conspiracy in central California, Colorado, Hawaii, and Nevada.

On May 2, 2014, in Whittier, Calif., Cisneros supplied methamphetamine to his co-conspirators, seven pounds of which went to Reno, Nevada, where it was seized in its sale to an undercover agent for $102,000.