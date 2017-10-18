Two Local Developers Purchase Seven Well-Known Properties in Midtown

Several properties in Midtown are now under new ownership. The Tolles Development Company and Marmot Properties acquired more than 72,000 square feet of properties in a deal with Bernie and Tim Carter and also Tom Johnson.

The nearly $17 million purchase is one of the largest in Midtown history. Places like 677 South, Saint Lawrence Commons, Cheney Place, Martin Crossing, The Sticks and 777 Center are the seven key properties being bought.

The new owners say they'd like to preserve the businesses they're acquiring and instead hope to change the future of Midtown in other ways.

One of the many tenants impacted by the purchase is the Noble Pie Pizza Parlor inside the 777 Center. On Wednesday, it was business as usual inside the popular pizza location; the biggest difference was that the property now has a new landlord.

"I haven't had a chance to meet them yet, but I’m sure that we'll get something worked out pretty soon here," said Ryan Goldhammer, owner of Noble Pie.

Goldhammer, and other business owners scattered across Midtown, say they had a great relationship with their previous property managers. But now that there has been a building sale, there is a bit of uneasiness and also enthusiasm about the change.

“You know, you have to kind of start all over with that stuff, but from what I understand, they went full disclosure on everything we were talking about, all the improvements we were trying to make together,” said Goldhammer.

And making improvements to Midtown is exactly what the new property owners say they want to do. From the opportunity to build new apartments on top of the Saint Lawrence Commons to the possibility of a parking garage and retail space next to Midtown Eats, rebranding in Midtown, and the start of new developments, could begin in the next 12 months.

“We have no interest in tearing down anything, if anything we're going to continue to improve, continue to enhance and continue to help midtown maintain that character, that integrity and that interest,” said Eric Raydon, managing member of Marmot Properties.

“We want to leave and let flourish what's currently here, but on the vacancies and some of the value and opportunities that we see, we want to get going on it quickly,” said Par Tolles, Founder of Tolles Development Company.

Like Tolles said, filling vacant spaces with tenants is at the top of the new owners list. They don't know who the businesses will be, but they want them to fit into the needs of Midtown.