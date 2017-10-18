Nevada Men's Hoops to Play Grand Canyon University to Raise Money for Fire Victims

The Nevada men’s basketball team will play an exhibition game on Sunday at Lawlor Events Center against Grand Canyon University, with net proceeds from the game being donated to North Bay Fire Relief, a victims funds assisting those affected by recent wildfire tragedies in Northern California.



Admission for the game is $5 for all fans and seating will be general admission at Lawlor. Doors will open two hours prior to the game and parking is free on campus. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.



“This is the power of sports – to provide the opportunity to unite our community and provide an opportunity to come together around a game and help support the thousands affected by this tragedy,” said athletics director Doug Knuth. “We’ve had family members and friends of our campus community, including those of our staff and our student-athletes, affected by these wildfires. To have our corporate community come together with our Wolf Pack community to help those in need is a powerful thing.”



The NCAA recently issued a ruling allowing teams to add a third exhibition game this season for charitable purposes. Teams around the country have added games for various causes, including hurricane relief. The event is further supported by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.



“We think it’s an unbelievably great gesture from the NCAA to allow these games to be played in support of the horrific events that have taken place over the last few weeks,” said Nevada coach Eric Musselman. “This game came together very quickly, thanks to Grand Canyon’s administration, coaching staff and our administration. We can’t thank Grand Canyon University enough, and especially Coach (Dan) Majerle, for enthusiastically participating in this event and their help to support such a great cause.



The net proceeds from the game will be donated to North Bay Fire Relief via the Redwood Credit Union Community Fund Inc. (RCUCF), a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.



Additionally:



- Basin Street Properties has announced that it will match all money raised from Sunday’s game.

- Eldorado Resorts has purchased a large block of tickets for employees, and their families, of its three Reno properties to attend the game.

- Sodexho, Nevada’s concessionaire, will donate half of all net sales.

- REMSA is donating their time and services at the game.



“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone that has been affected by the recent tragedies. Not only do we want to thank everyone who will be in attendance for the event but we also want to thank Basin Street Properties, Eldorado Resorts and all of those supporting this game and helping rebuild the communities that were affected,” Musselman said.



This will be the first of three exhibition games for the Wolf Pack. Nevada will take on Stanislaus State on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. and will play Dominican University in the “Throwback” game at Virginia Street Gym at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.



The season opener is against Idaho on Nov. 10.



For tickets and more information on Wolf Pack basketball, call (775) 348-PACK.



Tickets can be purchased online here: https://goo.gl/UwXTNQ

(University of Nevada, Reno)