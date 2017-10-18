AG: Reno Woman Pleads Guilty to Felony Welfare Fraud

The Nevada Attorney General's Office says a Reno woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The AG's Office says 35-year-old Nichole Ferrel pleaded guilty to welfare fraud, which is a felony.

They say she was issued more than $20,000 in overpayments of SNAP benefits even though she lied about living with the father of two of her children, and she also had a job.

She faces up to four years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 when she’s sentenced in January.