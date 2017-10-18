AG: Reno Woman Pleads Guilty to Felony Welfare Fraud

For the fifth consecutive year, the Washoe County School District says it has set new graduation records as 3,915 students—or 84% of high school seniors— earned their diplomas in 2017.More >>
White Satin Moths are taking over a local state park. The Forest Service noticed them five years ago but this past summer the moths damaged some Aspen trees near Lake Tahoe.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing some improvements on U.S. 395 that will help alleviate the rush hour nightmare many North Valleys commuters experience everyday.More >>
"I'm doing better each day. Slowly but surely, just healing physically and mentally," Jesus Campos told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview that's scheduled to air Wednesday at 4 p.m. on KTVN.More >>
A man wanted in the shooting of five people at his workplace in Maryland is now suspected in a later shooting in Delaware.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation says I-80 is closed in both directions between Elko and Wells due to a crash and hazmat spill.More >>
The LOOP is a $30 million project that covers 20 acres on the northeast corner of South Meadows Parkway and Double Diamond Parkway.More >>
Sparks Police say a portion of David James Blvd. was closed near Pyramid Highway after a rollover crash in connection with an active criminal investigation.More >>
Chronic pain and mental illness is a daily battle for millions of people. However, relief is coming from a drug you might not expect called Ketamine. When two Reno doctors observed the profound benefits it had on patients, they wanted to make this therapy available to those who are suffering here in northern Nevada. We take you inside Sierra Ketamine Clinics for Health Watch.More >>
