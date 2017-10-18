New Homes at Midtown's Newest Corner

They can't make these fast enough in our town. Rarely have we seen a shortage of housing like we have now. As Blake Smith of S3 Development Co. told us, "People are struggling to find the right homes inside this community. There is extremely high demand."

Developer Smith takes a bite out of that demand with the new for-sale duplexes and bungalows at Stewart and Sinclair Streets, right across from UNR's Innovation Center. They're called “Midtown Lofts.” He says the area considered Midtown is actually expanding. Work began on these new units over 2 years ago, and some people wanted to buy back then when the first sign went up. As he told us, "It was shocking. We didn't even put a phone number on it. People would look us up on the internet and phone the office and wanted to put their name on a waiting list."

Today the 11-unit project is finished and now ready to sell. Back then, it was more of a commercial corner. One of the buildings converted into living units is an old Victorian house that used to house a law firm, then a bridal shop. Just like the rest of Midtown, nothing is like it used to be. The same is true inside the units. In one of Reno’s oldest neighborhoods, the look inside is relentlessly contemporary…3-level lofts. Smith says, "I truly believe in Reno Nevada you'll see more and more of this type of architecture, which is very open, but it’s not a lot of land."

The coolest thing? The rooftop decks. Smith says, "We added these specifically to these units so that you have outdoor living areas in it."

It certainly updates the neighborhood…and certainly makes it more expensive. How much will a place here run you? Smith says, "We're going to be in the $500,000 range for these units." A good price for Stewart and Sinclair…but what needs to be done to get more affordable housing in Reno? Smith told us, "I think this is kind of the start of it. This is an expensive product down here, and in this urban development we're run into so many cost overruns." He says the higher costs to build in the city are a big culprit in the price.

The first open house for Midtown Lofts is this Saturday and Sunday the 21st and 22nd, from 12pm to 4pm.