Improvements Coming to Highway 395 in the North Valleys

From The Nevada Department of Transportation

Overnight single lane closures will be in place through next week on southbound U.S. 395 between McCarran and Oddie Boulevards as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs enhanced driver information systems.

The outside, or slow, lane of southbound U.S. 395 between McCarran and Oddie boulevards will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, October 18, Thursday, Oct. 19 and Monday, Oct. 23. The lane closures are for drilling for upcoming installation of these driver information systems to help keep drivers safer and more informed of road conditions on U.S. 395 from the spaghetti bowl north to the Nevada-California state line:

Ramp Meters- Ramp meters will be installed on U.S. 395 ramps at Oddie Boulevard, North McCarran Boulevard, Clearacre Lane and Lemmon Drive. Ramp meters are traffic signals placed at the top of certain freeway on-ramps, to help reduce congestion and enhance safety by more evenly metering the flow of traffic merging onto freeways.

Wrong Way Driver Detection Systems- NDOT currently places “Wrong Way” signs on all freeway ramps to notify drivers errantly trying to enter the freeway in the wrong direction. Additional flashing warning signals and detection systems will be added to U.S. 395 on-ramps in the North Valleys as a highly-visible and additional indication to help stop drivers from entering the wrong way; ultimately enhancing freeway safety.

Travel Time Signs- Roadside travel time signs provide current travel times for drivers to reach key locations such as off-ramps. By knowing the travel time, drivers can make informed decisions, such as if they wish to take another route to most efficiently reach their destination.

Traffic Cameras- By providing nearly up-to-the-second views of travel conditions, traffic cameras help drivers to make travel decisions, such as which route they will take and what time they will leave, before departing for their destination. They also help drivers be prepared for any potential weather conditions prior to driving.

Additional electronic freeway signs and roadway weather reporting stations will be installed as well.

Periodic future lane, ramp and roadway shoulder closures will take place on U.S. 395 from the spaghetti bowl north to the Nevada-California state line through early 2018 as the improvements are made.

Further state transportation information is available by clicking here or by dialing (775) 888-7000.