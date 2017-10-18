Henderson City Council Gives Permission for Recreational Marijuana Sale

A city outside Las Vegas has approved the sale of recreational marijuana nearly four months after sales began across Nevada.

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday approved applications from five medical marijuana dispensaries that could allow the facilities to start selling marijuana for recreational use as early as Friday.

The council approved a moratorium on sales in February that lasted until September after voters across state approved a ballot question on recreational marijuana last year.

The Henderson dispensaries still require final approval for a state license and a city inspection of their facilities.

City spokesman David Cherry tells KVVU-TV that dispensary owners are also required to meet with the mayor in six months to discuss banking services so the city can ensure the cash businesses will pay taxes.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)