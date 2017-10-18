Annual Run for Education This Weekend in Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Annual Run for Education This Weekend in Sparks

Posted: Updated:

It's almost time...the 2017 Run for Education is this Sunday at the Outlets in Legends near the Sparks Marina. 

KTVN Channel 2 proudly sponsors the popular fundraiser that has poured almost $2 million into Washoe County schools since it began a dozen years ago.

At Spanish Springs Elementary, the 3rd grade class is running and laughing on the courts outside. They’re lobbing balls in the air at each other, playing a game called “Falling Stars.” Their joy is unmistakable.

This is what the Run for Education is all about...supporting healthy activity for elementary school students. The annual fundraiser is hosted by Education Alliance Of Washoe County.

"This is the 12th year for the run and we raise money for P.E. and nutrition education because elementary schools do not have that in their budget," says Kendall Inskip, Executive Director for Education Alliance Of Washoe County.

Fifth graders Courtney Hummel and Kyle Blanchard are big fans of the run. This will be their fourth year racing for Spanish Springs Elementary. "I really like it because we always find our friends and we have a lot of fun" says Courtney.

"'Cause I love to run and I think it's great because it helps raise money for the school" says Kyle.

As a matter of fact, each school stands to earn up to $2,000 if they get just 20 students to participate.

The Run for Education has a 10K, a 5K and ½ mile fun run. 

There are t-shirts for participants, plus a fitness fair for all who attend.

There’s still time to register!  Prices vary according to age. 

More info in the link below:

https://ed-alliance.org/our-impact/programs-initiatives/run-for-education/

