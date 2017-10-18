Nevada Picked to Repeat, Caroline and Martin Honored

The University of Nevada men's basketball team is picked to repeat as Mountain West Champions by the media in the preseason poll released today. A pair of Wolf Pack juniors, Jordan Caroline and Caleb Martin, earned preseason honors as selected by the media.

The Wolf Pack captured both the 2016-17 MW regular season and tournament titles last season. The Pack posted a 14-4 conference record to win the regular season title and earned the MW's automatic NCAA Tournament berth. Nevada received 19 of a possible 24 first place votes and totaled 257 points in the poll. San Diego State received two first place votes and totaled 229 points to rank second while Boise State also got two first place votes and accumulated 211 points at number three.

Fresno State (188 pts) and Colorado State (154 pts) round out the top five spots. The final six spots in the poll were UNLV (138 pts) who received a first place vote, Wyoming (133 pts), Utah State (102 pts), New Mexico (93 pts), San José State (41 pts) and Air Force 38 pts).

Caroline was named to the preseason All-MW first team and Martin, a transfer from North Carolina State was selected as the MW Newcomer of the Year.

The 6-7 Caroline was the 2017 MW Tournament MVP and a second-team MW selection by the coaches and media last season. He averaged 15 points and team high 9.2 rebounds per game in his first season on the court at Nevada. The 9.2 rebounds ranked second in the MW.

Martin also a 6-7 forward, who can play multiple positions sat out at last season at Nevada. As a sophomore at N.C. State he averaged 11.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 30.5 minutes per game for the Wolfpack. He made 19 starts and appeared in 33 games. In 20 games he scored in double figures and netted a career-high 21 points twice.

(The University of Nevada contributed to this report.)