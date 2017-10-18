Washoe County School District Graduation Rates Rise for Class of 2017

For the fifth consecutive year, the Washoe County School District says it has set new graduation records as 3,915 students—or 84 percent of high school seniors— earned their diplomas in 2017. This represents an increase of seven percentage points over the Class of 2016, and a significant step toward the ambitious goal of “90 by 20” (a 90 percent graduation rate by 2020) set by WCSD Superintendent Traci Davis.

In addition to the unprecedented graduation rate, WCSD also significantly narrowed a number of “achievement gaps,” as specific groups of students made huge gains in their graduation rates thanks to extensive support and targeted resources provided by WCSD.

“This is truly a day of celebration, not only for all of us at the Washoe County School District, but for our entire community,” said WCSD Board of Trustees President Dr. Angie Taylor. “We are celebrating victories at every level—at virtually every school in our District—where teachers, staff members, principals, and families have combined forces to help and support our students as they learn. They should all be extremely proud of this team effort, as our graduates begin the next chapter of their lives with their diplomas in hand, ready to become contributing members of our community and the world! My heartfelt congratulations to everyone who worked so hard to help our students succeed.”

“I am so proud of our students, families, and especially District staff members,” said Superintendent Davis. “This is an astounding accomplishment that was achieved through hard work, dedication, and a fierce collective desire to help our students realize their academic goals. We’re drawing closer to our goal of ‘90 by 20,’ and the efforts made during this past year prove that we are more than capable of achieving that goal—and beyond. But the hard work is not over. We will continue to focus on closing achievement gaps and ensuring that all of our students earn their diplomas and cross that graduation stage. We are on our way, but we’re not there yet.”

Comprehensive High Schools Show Continuing Improvement

District-wide, almost every comprehensive high school posted impressive gains over 2016, and all comprehensive high schools posted graduation rates of at least 80 percent. Damonte Ranch, Galena, Incline, McQueen, and Reno high schools achieved at least a 90 percent graduation rate:

• Damonte Ranch High School improved by three percentage points to 93 percent

• Galena High School improved by seven percentage points to 96 percent

• Incline High School rose six percentage points to finish with a 92 percent graduation rate

• McQueen High School remained at 93 percent

• Reno High School improved by three percentage points to 93 percent

North Valleys, Procter Hug, Reed,Sparks, Spanish Springs, and Wooster high schools significantly increased their graduation rates, with some exceeding 80 percent for the first time:

• North Valleys High School improved 17 percentage points, from 71 percent to 88 percent

• Procter Hug High School improved by eight percentage points, from 74 percent to 82 percent

• Reed High School rose two percentage points to 88 percent

• Sparks High School improved by 15 percentage points, from 74 percent to 89 percent

• Spanish Springs High School improved by eight percentage points, from 81 percent to 89 percent

• Wooster High School rose three percentage points to 84 percent

Non-Traditional High Schools Also Post Significant Gains

• Innovations High School posted a gain of 31 percentage points, achieving a 61 percent graduation rate

• Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology (AACT) improved by one percentage point to achieve a 100 percent graduation rate

• North Star Online School achieved a gain of eight percentage points and posted a 98 percent graduation rate

• TMCC Magnet High School posted a 98 percent graduation rate for the Class of 2017

Supports and Resources Are Helping: Achievement Gaps Continue to Narrow

District-wide, students in various sub-groups posted major gains, a testament to the District’s intensive support and resources directed at students who need assistance to achieve their academic goals:

• Students who are English Learners (EL) posted a 67 percent graduation rate, an increase of 35 percentage points over 2016

• Special Education students with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) rose 28 percentage points to a 59 percent graduation rate

• African American students’ graduation rate rose 18 percentage points to 75 percent—the first time this population has achieved a graduation rate over 70 percent

• Hispanic/Latino students posted a 12 percentage point gain to achieve an 80 percent graduation rate for the first time in WCSD

• Graduation rates for children living in poverty improved by 11 percentage points to achieve a 77 percent graduation rate

• Children in Transition (CIT) improved by 11 percentage points to achieve a graduation rate of 53 percent

• American Indian/Native American students improved by five percentage points to 71 percent

• Asian students improved their graduation rate by eight percentage points to 96 percent overall

In addition, 47 percent of students earned Honors and Advanced diplomas:

• 1,313 students earned Honors diplomas

• 537 students earned Advanced diplomas

“I am profoundly grateful to everyone in WCSD—the teachers, aides, principals, administrators, and staff members who come to work every single day and encourage our students to keep working toward their goals, stay on that path to graduation, and achieve their dreams,” said Superintendent Davis. “The Class of 2017 posted truly stunning results that show the resources and supports we have worked so hard to establish are working effectively, and are providing our students with the help they need to succeed.

“Our District is well on the way to achieving our own goal of ‘90 by 20,’ and I know we will,” she continued. “Our mission is Every Child, By Name and Face, to Graduation, and we have taken a giant step toward that worthy goal with the Class of 2017.”

