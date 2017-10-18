President Trump Denies Rep. Wilson's Account of His Words

A man wanted in the shooting of five people at his workplace in Maryland is now suspected in a later shooting in Delaware.More >>
A man wanted in the shooting of five people at his workplace in Maryland is now suspected in a later shooting in Delaware.More >>
For the fifth consecutive year, the Washoe County School District says it has set new graduation records as 3,915 students—or 84% of high school seniors— earned their diplomas in 2017.More >>
For the fifth consecutive year, the Washoe County School District says it has set new graduation records as 3,915 students—or 84% of high school seniors— earned their diplomas in 2017.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation says I-80 is closed in both directions between Elko and Wells due to a crash and hazmat spill.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation says I-80 is closed in both directions between Elko and Wells due to a crash and hazmat spill.More >>
President Trump is continuing to reject a Florida congresswoman's account that he told the widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger that her husband "knew what he signed up for."More >>
President Trump is continuing to reject a Florida congresswoman's account that he told the widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger that her husband "knew what he signed up for."More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding a 56-year-old man reported missing last month.More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding a 56-year-old man reported missing last month.More >>
The LOOP is a $30 million project that covers 20 acres on the northeast corner of South Meadows Parkway and Double Diamond Parkway.More >>
The LOOP is a $30 million project that covers 20 acres on the northeast corner of South Meadows Parkway and Double Diamond Parkway.More >>
Sparks Police say a portion of David James Blvd. was closed near Pyramid Highway after a rollover crash in connection with an active criminal investigation.More >>
Sparks Police say a portion of David James Blvd. was closed near Pyramid Highway after a rollover crash in connection with an active criminal investigation.More >>
Detectives found out the threats were a “relay” of a Snapchat that originated in Pennsylvania, and was not connected whatsoever with Carson City or the high school.More >>
Detectives found out the threats were a “relay” of a Snapchat that originated in Pennsylvania, and was not connected whatsoever with Carson City or the high school.More >>
"I'm doing better each day. Slowly but surely, just healing physically and mentally," Jesus Campos told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview that's scheduled to air Wednesday at 4 p.m. on KTVN.More >>
"I'm doing better each day. Slowly but surely, just healing physically and mentally," Jesus Campos told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview that's scheduled to air Wednesday at 4 p.m. on KTVN.More >>
A pleasant valley man is upset that he's had limited to no garbage pick-up from Waste Management for more than 2 years.More >>
A pleasant valley man is upset that he's had limited to no garbage pick-up from Waste Management for more than 2 years.More >>