Sparks Police Seek Man Reported Missing Last Month

President Trump is continuing to reject a Florida congresswoman's account that he told the widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger that her husband "knew what he signed up for."More >>
President Trump is continuing to reject a Florida congresswoman's account that he told the widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger that her husband "knew what he signed up for."More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding a 56-year-old man reported missing last month.More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding a 56-year-old man reported missing last month.More >>
A Maryland sheriff says three people were killed and two others were hurt during a shooting at an office park. Police are now searching for a man in connection with the shooting.More >>
A Maryland sheriff says three people were killed and two others were hurt during a shooting at an office park. Police are now searching for a man in connection with the shooting.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation says I-80 is closed in both directions between Elko and Wells due to a crash and hazmat spill.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation says I-80 is closed in both directions between Elko and Wells due to a crash and hazmat spill.More >>
RTC plans to close Galletti Way from 4th Street to Kietzke Lane for utility work and paving starting Monday through mid-December.More >>
RTC plans to close Galletti Way from 4th Street to Kietzke Lane for utility work and paving starting Monday through mid-December.More >>
Sparks Police say a portion of David James Blvd. was closed near Pyramid Highway after a rollover crash in connection with an active criminal investigation.More >>
Sparks Police say a portion of David James Blvd. was closed near Pyramid Highway after a rollover crash in connection with an active criminal investigation.More >>
The LOOP is a $30 million project that covers 20 acres on the northeast corner of South Meadows Parkway and Double Diamond Parkway.More >>
The LOOP is a $30 million project that covers 20 acres on the northeast corner of South Meadows Parkway and Double Diamond Parkway.More >>
Detectives found out the threats were a “relay” of a Snapchat that originated in Pennsylvania, and was not connected whatsoever with Carson City or the high school.More >>
Detectives found out the threats were a “relay” of a Snapchat that originated in Pennsylvania, and was not connected whatsoever with Carson City or the high school.More >>
Chronic pain and mental illness is a daily battle for millions of people. However, relief is coming from a drug you might not expect called Ketamine. When two Reno doctors observed the profound benefits it had on patients, they wanted to make this therapy available to those who are suffering here in northern Nevada. We take you inside Sierra Ketamine Clinics for Health Watch.More >>
Chronic pain and mental illness is a daily battle for millions of people. However, relief is coming from a drug you might not expect called Ketamine. When two Reno doctors observed the profound benefits it had on patients, they wanted to make this therapy available to those who are suffering here in northern Nevada. We take you inside Sierra Ketamine Clinics for Health Watch.More >>
Police have arrested a Reno man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal hit and run crash early Sunday morning.More >>
Police have arrested a Reno man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal hit and run crash early Sunday morning.More >>