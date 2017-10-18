Police Still Looking for Missing Sparks Man - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Still Looking for Missing Sparks Man

Posted: Updated:
Sparks Police are still asking for the public's help finding a man who has been missing since September.
56-year-old Anthony Gutierrez was last seen by family members on September 16th. 
Family members last spoke with Gutierrez over the phone when he told them he was walking by the river.
If you have any information that can help authorities, contact the Sparks Police at (775)353-2231. 
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.