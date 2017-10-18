Galletti Way to Close for Construction Starting October 23 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Galletti Way to Close for Construction Starting October 23

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) plans to close Galletti Way from 4th Street to Kietzke Lane for utility work and paving starting Monday, October 23, 2017 at 7 a.m. through Thursday, December 14, 2017. 

Access to Cemex, NDOT District II and the Nevada DMV will be maintained throughout the closure. The work is part of the 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit (BRT) project. 
 
Drivers and bicyclists are advised follow detour signs or plan an alternate route.

Construction operations are weather dependent. For the latest updates, text 4PRATER to 797979, or visit 4thPrater.com to sign up for email notifications.

(RTC)

