NDF: Nevada State Park Infested With White Satin Moths

White Satin Moths are taking over a local state park.

The Forest Service noticed them five years ago but this past summer the moths damaged some Aspen trees near Lake Tahoe. "This year for some reason the population exploded, and about 200-250 acres has had pretty heavy defoliation this year," explains Roland Shaw with the Nevada Division of Forestry.

The moths eat Aspen leaves twice a year - in June they actually start eating the leaves causing trees to reproduce new ones. Then in August caterpillars start eating those new leaves. "They basically eat the entire leafs and you will just see the leaf veins. That is all that is left," says Shaw.

The Forest Service says this is a problem because eventually the branches start to die. "After two or three years of defoliation, heavy defoliation like that you start seeing branches die back. We are starting to see that in the older trees, we are getting mortality from it."

There are about five miles of Aspen trees from Spooner to Marlette Lake. Shaw says that the Forest Service has found the White Satin Moth caterpillars throughout that five mile stretch.

The Forest Service says they are thinking about using a pesticide to help get rid of some of the moths.

For more information on these moths visit: http://forestry.nv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/white-satin-moth.pdf