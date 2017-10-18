Senators Press Jeff Sessions on Private Talks With President Trump

Authorities say fire crews made overnight progress battling blazes in Northern California's wine country, helped by moderate weather and lack of wind.More >>
"I'm doing better each day. Slowly but surely, just healing physically and mentally," Jesus Campos told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview that's scheduled to air Wednesday at 4 p.m. on KTVN.More >>
Senators plan to press Attorney General Jeff Sessions about his private communications with the president when he appears before a Senate committee Wednesday to discuss his leadership of the Justice Department.More >>
A bipartisan Senate deal to curb the growth of health insurance premiums is reeling after President Trump reversed course and opposed the agreement.More >>
A judge in Maryland has become the second federal judge in the country to block the Trump administration's latest travel ban hours before it was set to take full effect.More >>
Sparks Police say a portion of David James Blvd. was closed near Pyramid Highway after a rollover crash in connection with an active criminal investigation.More >>
Detectives found out the threats were a “relay” of a snap-chat that originated in Pennsylvania, and was not connected whatsoever with Carson City or the High School.More >>
The LOOP is a $30 million project that covers 20 acres on the northeast corner of South Meadows Parkway and Double Diamond Parkway.More >>
Police have arrested a Reno man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal hit and run crash early Sunday morning.More >>
A pleasant valley man is upset that he's had limited to no garbage pick-up from Waste Management for more than 2 years.More >>
