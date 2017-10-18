Detectives Investigate Unfounded Snap Chat Threat Against Carson City High School

Detectives investigating a Snap Chat threat against Carson City High School found the threats were unfounded. The threats were a “relay” of a snap-chat that originated in Pennsylvania, and was not connected whatsoever with Carson City or the High School.

Carson City Detectives have verified the source of the snap-chat with Pennsylvania authorities, and believe that there was never a threat to Carson High School.

In coordination with the Carson City School District Superintendent, Mr. Richard Stokes, all Carson City schools will be open at normal hours on Wednesday morning. As a precaution, the Sheriff’s Office will provide additional officers at the school for the day.