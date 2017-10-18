Wolf Pack Volleyball Falls at San Jose State

Nevada Release

10/17/2017

Wrapping up its three match road trip, the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-16, 3-6 MW) fell to the San José State Spartans (13-7, 4-2 MW) in three straight Tuesday night.

Sophomore setter Dalyn Burns fell just a dig short of her fourth double-double of the year, tallying 13 assists and nine digs. Sophomore Jamila Minor led the Wolf Pack offensively with eight kills, while sophomore libero Camille Davey tallied 10 digs in her first match back from injury. The set scores went 25-18, 26-24 and 25-21.

After not being able to garnish a lead in the first set, the Wolf Pack snagged the advantage early in set two, going up 5-3. Nevada would score the next three points to extend the lead to 8-3 before SJSU called its first timeout of the match. SJSU began to tick away, eventually tying the set up at 12 a piece. The two teams stayed neck and neck until SJSU went up 24-22 to give them set point. However, the Wolf Pack would score the next two, forcing extra volleyball. It was the Spartans who would strike first, and second, the take the second frame 26-24.

Although the Pack came within two points on several occasions, Nevada just wasn’t able to get the lead in set three as the Spartans went on to take the final frame 25-21 to complete the sweep.

Nevada returns home for three matches after the latest road trip beginning with a match against Air Force Saturday at 1 p.m.