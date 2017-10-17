The LOOP Project Set To Break Ground In South Reno

A new multi-use complex is set to open in 2018, offering something new in Reno. The LOOP is a $30 million project that covers 20 acres on the northeast corner of South Meadows Parkway and Double Diamond Parkway.

"Oh man, you're going to have a lot of great things here at the LOOP," Anthony June, President of The LOOP Development said.

Part of the project includes a second location for the Reno SportsDome. The company's owner says the new location will be four times the size of its first location in north Reno, which offers turf sports like flag football and soccer. The new one will allow more turf sports like lacrosse, but it will also expand to court sports like volleyball, basketball and pickle ball.

"We think it's important not just for kids but for adults as well," Owen Blake, Owner of Reno SportsDome said. "You know, a place for people to be able to socialize and play a sport and feel good. we have a lot of leagues where people of all different skill levels can play and feel good."

Since the facility will be indoors, it will allow sports year-round. It will also have birthday party space. Blake hopes to have it open by early fall.

"We're so excited to bring this to the community," Blake said. "We're excited to expand into other sports and more outside of soccer and flag football into other sports. It will also provide space for people outside of these sports to rent space."

The first phase of the project will go inside of a 60,000 square-foot existing building, starting with Zeppelin. The social space will include a high-end restaurant, lounge and bar, and patio seating. The grand opening is expected in early spring.

Rounders is going in the same building, focusing on food, entertainment, activity and interaction. It will have a roller skating, bowling lanes, an arcade and ropes course that are set to open in early summer. A four-story tower will be built as part of it, giving people a view of Mt. Rose for events like weddings.

"We have a really great opportunity in this market to fill that need and create a space for people of all ages and it's a really cool way to do it," June said.

Rounders and Zeppelin will have 100,000 square feet of space when the entire building is finished, including the tower. June says the location is great for an area that is building, and infrastructure is following.

"As the SouthEast Connector comes in and now the addition of the other homes that are being built, this really kind of put us in a sweet spot between the main arteries and also give us the access to our base and that's our community," June said.

Along with these these buildings, June says there could be plans for an aquacenter and other recreational projects down the road.