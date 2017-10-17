Pleasant Valley Resident and Waste Management in Dispute About Garbage Services on Private Road

A pleasant valley man is upset that he has had limited to no garbage pick-up from Waste Management for more than 2 years. It happened in part because the man lives on Tinhorn Road, a privately owned road in Pleasant Valley.

As we've reported in the past, this road has been damaged by flood water. Waste management tells us they used their right to not drive on the road because they thought it was unsafe for large garbage trucks.

Now, trash is piling up outside of Laurence Kaplan’s house, where Waste Management is no longer servicing the long-time resident. Kaplan says the services first stopped because of road damage, and now, Waste Management says it’s because he’s behind on his bills. Kaplan has accumulated a balance of more than $1,200 since 2014.

"I'm in a dispute over a services not being provided bill, and they decided to cut off our garbage,” said Kaplan.

Kaplan says he didn't pay his bills between 2014 and 2016 because of limited to no service from Waste Management on the private road he lives on. He says the garbage trucks didn't cross a portion of Tinhorn Road for nearly 2 years because of flood damage that occurred in July 2015.

Waste management officials say they did give Kaplan a credit because of the integrity of the road, saying quote, they've "Issued a credit of $105.45 for three weeks of no service in July as well as some reports of the container not being out in May or June. Mr. Kaplan was not satisfied with the credit amount."

“I bought a heavy piece of equipment; I made the road safe; work with me on the bill. I’m willing to pay something, but I’m not willing to eat a year of no garbage,” said Kaplan.

Because Kaplan’s balance is above $1,000, Washoe County says Waste Management has the right to not pick up his garbage. The county adds that it's still a requirement for Kaplan to, quote, "Subscribe to a service unless you have an exemption. He will be violating county code once his service is removed, so he must subscribe or obtain a waiver."

Kaplan says he will find a way to get rid of his garbage just as he has for the last two years, but says his fight against waste management isn't over.

"I don't expect to get free work, but I don't expect to pay for work not done,” said Kaplan.

Waste management says that on private roads it's a requirement for residents to bring their garbage to the nearest public road. Kaplan says, because the nearest road is old U.S. highway 395, it's unsafe for him and his neighbors to do that.