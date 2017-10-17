Sparks Dental to Hold Free Dental Care Day - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Dental to Hold Free Dental Care Day

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Dental has announced they will be offering free dental care on October 20 for those that are 18 years or older and can’t get dental care anywhere else. The event will last for one day, and the first 50 patients are guaranteed to be seen.

They are encouraging patients to arrive early. Registration will begin 7 am, and the event will run through 3 pm.

Sparks Dental is located at 627 Rock Blvd.

For more information, contact Sparks Dental at (775) 356-7722.

