Washoe County Libraries to Close for Professional Development Day

All Washoe County Libraries will be closing their doors on Wednesday, October 18, for a staff training day. The training day is being held in an effort to foster better communication within the Library System and facilitate improved service to the community.

Patrons are advised that book drops will be available as well as the library’s website. For more information on our locations and hours, please contact us at 775-327-8300 or visit online at www.washoecountylibrary.us.

