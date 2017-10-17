Active Criminal Investigation Closes Portion of David James Blvd. in Sparks

The City of Sparks is warning the public about a phone scam involving medical alert bracelets. The City says even though caller IDs indicate "City of Sparks," the offer is not legitimate.More >>
Sparks Police say a portion of David James Blvd. is closed near Pyramid Highway after a rollover crash in connection with an active criminal investigation. Pyramid Highway is open in both directions.More >>
The goal of the takeback is to collect unused, unwanted and expired prescription - or non-prescription - medications.More >>
Authorities say a 26-year-old man convicted in two gang-related killings was sentenced late Monday night to two life terms in prison without parole.More >>
Channel 2 and the Reno Media Group are putting on a fundraiser Tuesday to help those affected by the destructive wildfires burning in northern California.More >>
We all love our furry friends, but what happens when one of them goes missing?More >>
Police have arrested a Reno man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal hit and run crash early Sunday morning.More >>
Washoe County School District is building several new schools, and on Monday the official Naming Committee narrowed the list for what the first one will be called to three top contenders.More >>
With a single tweet, actress Alyssa Milano has motivated thousands of women to tell their stories of rape, sexual assault and harassment on social media.More >>
The California Highway Patrol says a Gardnerville man died Monday morning after a head-on crash on State Route 88 in South Lake Tahoe.More >>
