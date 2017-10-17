Active Criminal Investigation Closes Portion of David James Blvd - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Active Criminal Investigation Closes Portion of David James Blvd. in Sparks

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police say a portion of David James Blvd. is closed near Pyramid Highway after a rollover crash in connection with an active criminal investigation. Pyramid Highway is open in both directions. 

Police say the scene is safe for the public.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews had previously that crews were working on an extrication crash in that area. 

We're working to get more details. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.