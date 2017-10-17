NFL Players, Owners Hold 'Constructive' Talks on Issues

Residents in Damonte Ranch have seen a recent influx of cars hitting horses and many are asking why. Horse advocates and developers are at odds at what to do about it.More >>
Residents in Damonte Ranch have seen a recent influx of cars hitting horses and many are asking why. Horse advocates and developers are at odds at what to do about it.More >>
Authorities say a 26-year-old man convicted in two gang-related killings was sentenced late Monday night to two life terms in prison.More >>
Authorities say a 26-year-old man convicted in two gang-related killings was sentenced late Monday night to two life terms in prison.More >>
A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.More >>
A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.More >>
A Las Vegas casino company says the security guard who was shot and wounded by Stephen Paddock and disappeared before he was about to give TV interviews is safe and wants people to respect his privacy.More >>
A Las Vegas casino company says the security guard who was shot and wounded by Stephen Paddock and disappeared before he was about to give TV interviews is safe and wants people to respect his privacy.More >>
President Trump is expressing support for an agreement struck by two leading lawmakers to extend federal payments to health insurers.More >>
President Trump is expressing support for an agreement struck by two leading lawmakers to extend federal payments to health insurers.More >>
We all love our furry friends, but what happens when one of them goes missing?More >>
We all love our furry friends, but what happens when one of them goes missing?More >>
Police have arrested a Reno man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal hit and run crash early Sunday morning.More >>
Police have arrested a Reno man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal hit and run crash early Sunday morning.More >>
Washoe County School District is building several new schools, and on Monday the official Naming Committee narrowed the list for what the first one will be called to three top contenders.More >>
Washoe County School District is building several new schools, and on Monday the official Naming Committee narrowed the list for what the first one will be called to three top contenders.More >>
With a single tweet, actress Alyssa Milano has motivated thousands of women to tell their stories of rape, sexual assault and harassment on social media.More >>
With a single tweet, actress Alyssa Milano has motivated thousands of women to tell their stories of rape, sexual assault and harassment on social media.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the driver in a fatal wrong-way head-on crash that occurred late Thursday night on I-80 near Verdi.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the driver in a fatal wrong-way head-on crash that occurred late Thursday night on I-80 near Verdi.More >>