Hotel Says Wounded Las Vegas Security Guard is Safe

Hotel Says Wounded Las Vegas Security Guard is Safe

A Las Vegas casino company says the security guard who was shot and wounded by Stephen Paddock and disappeared before he was about to give TV interviews is safe and wants people to respect his privacy.

MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Debra DeShong said in statement Tuesday that Jesus Campos will tell his story when he is ready.

MGM Resorts owns the Mandalay Bay hotel, where Paddock shot Ramos before he opened fire on country music concertgoers from his 32nd floor suite and killed 58 people.

DeShong made the statement after a representative for Campos' union said he prepared last Thursday for TV appearances but went to a health clinic instead.

