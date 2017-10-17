President Trump Supports Health Insurers' Payment Deal

President Trump is expressing support for an agreement struck by two leading lawmakers to extend federal payments to health insurers.

Trump spoke at a news conference in the Rose Garden Tuesday with the Greek Prime Minister. He commented after Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee told reporters that he and a top Democrat have reached an agreement on a plan to extend the federal payments that Trump has blocked.

Trump says the White House has been involved in what he calls a "short-term deal." He said he still thinks a system where funding is given to states through federal block grants is the best long-term plan

Earlier, GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee told reporters that the next step will be for him and his negotiating partner - Democrat Patty Murray - to win enough support from colleagues to push it through Congress.

Alexander said in an interview that he was nearing agreement with Murray to continue federal payments to insurers for two more years. In exchange, Republicans want Congress to give states flexibility to avoid some coverage requirements under President Barack Obama's health care law.

Trump halted the insurers' payments last week, but has said he wants a bipartisan deal to continue them temporarily.

