President Trump Says U.S. Stands With Greece as it Recovers

Channel 2 and the Reno Media Group are putting on a fundraiser Tuesday to help those affected by the destructive wildfires burning in northern CaliforniaMore >>
President Trump and Greece Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held a joint press conference at the White House Tuesday, after meeting together for the first time there since Trump took office.More >>
The U.S. military says the Syrian city of Raqqa is about 90% cleared of Islamic State fighters.More >>
The WNBA says the San Antonio Stars are being bought by MGM Resorts International and moving to Las Vegas, joining the NFL and NHL with teams tied to the gambling mecca.More >>
Authorities say a 26-year-old man convicted in two gang-related killings was sentenced late Monday night to two life terms in prison.More >>
We all love our furry friends, but what happens when one of them goes missing?More >>
Police have arrested a Reno man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal hit and run crash early Sunday morning.More >>
Washoe County School District is building several new schools, and on Monday the official Naming Committee narrowed the list for what the first one will be called to three top contenders.More >>
With a single tweet, actress Alyssa Milano has motivated thousands of women to tell their stories of rape, sexual assault and harassment on social media.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the driver in a fatal wrong-way head-on crash that occurred late Thursday night on I-80 near Verdi.More >>
