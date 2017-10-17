U.S. Military Says ISIS 'Capital' of Raqqa 90% Freed - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

U.S. Military Says ISIS 'Capital' of Raqqa 90% Freed

Posted: Updated:

The U.S. military says the Syrian city of Raqqa is about 90% cleared of Islamic State fighters.

After the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces announced that Raqqa was fully liberated on Tuesday, a spokesman for the coalition, Col. Ryan Dillon, told reporters at the Pentagon that more fighting remained.

Dillion, speaking from his headquarters in Baghdad, said "pockets of resistance" can be expected as local Syrian Kurdish and Arab fighters allied with the U.S. coalition press ahead with clearing operations in the city.

Dillon said that even after Raqqa is fully liberated, more fighting will be required to achieve the military defeat of IS. He said there are still about 100 IS fighters in Raqqa and an estimated 6,500 in Syria and Iraq combined.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.