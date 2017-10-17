San Antonio Stars Moving to Las Vegas, Bought by MGM Resorts

The WNBA says the San Antonio Stars are being bought by MGM Resorts International and moving to Las Vegas, joining the NFL and NHL with teams tied to the gambling mecca.

The Stars will begin play next season with home games at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. MGM, an owner of about a dozen casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, has hired Bill Laimbeer as the team's president of basketball operations and coach.

WNBA president Lisa Borders said Tuesday the NBA and WNBA Board of Governors unanimously approved the relocation.

This will be the first professional basketball team in Las Vegas, which has become a coveted target for sports teams over the past few years.

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights began their first NHL season this month.

In March, the NFL approved the Oakland Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas by the 2020 season.

Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) released the following statement after MGM Resorts International announced that it purchased the WNBA’s San Antonio Stars and will relocate the team to Las Vegas to play at the Mandalay Bay Events Center starting in 2018.

“There is no better home than Mandalay Bay for a team and league that will inspire, engage, and entertain our community. As Southern Nevada continues to heal in the aftermath of the 1 October tragedy, the WNBA’s commitment to Las Vegas underscores our town’s resilience and its unprecedented legacy of hospitality and entertainment. I look forward to watching world-class basketball teams tip-off at one of the world’s premier entertainment destinations.”

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)