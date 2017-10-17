Dow Jones Industrial Average Briefly Hits 23,000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly crossed 23,000 points for the first time Tuesday morning before slipping back below that threshold.

The blue-chip index reached the 22,000 mark only in August, signaling ongoing investor optimism about corporate earnings and broader U.S. economic growth.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes were largely flat in early trading.

Health care companies notched some of the biggest gains. UnitedHealth Group (UNH), the country's biggest health insurer, rose 5.4% after reporting earnings that beat analysts' estimates. The stock gained $10.35 to $203.58. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) added 2% after reporting a strong quarter of its own. Its shares added $2.68 to $138.80.

Morgan Stanley (MS) rose 1.8 percent after the investment bank served up quarterly results that beat Wall Street's expectations. The stock picked up 88 cents to $49.82. Goldman Sachs (GS) also delivered earnings that exceeded financial analysts' expectations, but its shares were down $4.32, or 1.8%, to $238.09.

(CBS News)