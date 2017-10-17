President Trump: Drug Czar Nominee, Rep. Marino, Withdrawing His Name

President Donald Trump says the Pennsylvania congressman he chose to be the nation's drug czar is withdrawing from consideration for the job.More >>
President Donald Trump says the Pennsylvania congressman he chose to be the nation's drug czar is withdrawing from consideration for the job.More >>
With a single tweet, actress Alyssa Milano has motivated thousands of women to tell their stories of rape, sexual assault and harassment on social media.More >>
With a single tweet, actress Alyssa Milano has motivated thousands of women to tell their stories of rape, sexual assault and harassment on social media.More >>
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.More >>
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.More >>
Washoe County School District is building several new schools, and on Monday the official Naming Committee narrowed the list for what the first one will be called to three top contenders.More >>
Washoe County School District is building several new schools, and on Monday the official Naming Committee narrowed the list for what the first one will be called to three top contenders.More >>
Police have arrested a Reno man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal hit and run crash early Sunday morning.More >>
Police have arrested a Reno man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal hit and run crash early Sunday morning.More >>
Washoe County School District is building several new schools, and on Monday the official Naming Committee narrowed the list for what the first one will be called to three top contenders.More >>
Washoe County School District is building several new schools, and on Monday the official Naming Committee narrowed the list for what the first one will be called to three top contenders.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the driver in a fatal wrong-way head-on crash that occurred late Thursday night on I-80 near Verdi.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the driver in a fatal wrong-way head-on crash that occurred late Thursday night on I-80 near Verdi.More >>
We report on the innovations available now in northern Nevada to safeguard and keep what you own.More >>
We report on the innovations available now in northern Nevada to safeguard and keep what you own.More >>